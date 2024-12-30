The police also penalised riders of 180 two-wheelers deployed for delivery work, an official said

Mumbai Police has seized 672 electric two-wheelers from across the city following complaints of violations that were putting the lives of other road users at risk, an official said on Monday.

The action was taken during a special drive by Mumbai Traffic Police against the vehicles between December 18 and 29, he added.

A similar drive was undertaken by the traffic police earlier this year.

"The police officials, during the special drive, seized 672 e-bikes. The officials also penalised riders of 180 two-wheelers deployed for delivery work. These drives will continue in the future as well," the official said, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in a similar driver in August this year, the Mumbai Traffic Police had initiated a special drive targeting electric bikes involved in traffic violations, including rash driving, jumping signals, and riding on footpaths.

The officials had then said that the traffic offenders were charged under the BNS and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, including sections related to rash driving.

“The Mumbai traffic divisions had received numerous complaints regarding traffic violations by the riders of vehicles. It was later observed that e-bike riders, especially food and other delivery app partners, allegedly often disregard traffic rules, driving recklessly, jumping signals, and riding on footpaths. Such riding on the streets and actions by the bikers not only endanger their own lives but also pose a significant risk to others. In response to this growing concern, the Mumbai Traffic Police has launched this special drive to bring the situation under control and ensure safer roads for everyone,” a police officer had earlier said.

The special drive was started on August 9.

“In the last four days we have registered cases against 221 e-bike riders across the city, seized 291 e-bikes, confiscated 1,176 e-bikes, and collected a fine of Rs 1,63,400,” a senior official said stated in August this year.

“We are also sending letters to these delivery app companies, asking them to outline the guidelines they have in place for their e-riders and to explain the steps they are taking to address traffic rule violations and road safety concerns caused by their riders,” he had said.

(with PTI inputs)