Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources told PTI on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official told PTI.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old, reported PTI.

"There is news doing the rounds about a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India) and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he said.

"In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds," Dr Goel stated.

He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections which means if someone has a cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread, reported PTI.

People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for cold and fever that are there, he said.

China plays down reports of huge flu outbreak; says country safe for travel

China on Friday played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases that occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.

The Foreign Ministry here said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.

(With inputs from PTI)