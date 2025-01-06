Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao holds a meeting with officials in Bengaluru on Monday over the HMPV outbreak. Pic/PTI

After the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, the state government on Monday urged citizens not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19.

In a post on social media platform X, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state is fully equipped to manage cases. "No need to panic, HMPV virus is present in India for decades. It behaves similar to common cold or influenza. All necessary precautions are in place to prevent further transmission. Our Health Department is fully prepared to manage cases and ensure community safety. Stay calm, follow hygiene practices, and trust authentic updates from right resources," he said.

Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, news agency PTI reported.

To prevent HMPV outbreak, citizens have been advised to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, avoid public places if symptomatic and close contact with sick persons.

The advisory also stated that citizens must not reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs, share towels and linen and avoid spitting in public places, PTI reported.

According to DME, HMPV causes flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, the advisory stated.

There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, PTI reported. Management focuses on alleviating symptoms with supportive care such as rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications for pain, fever, and congestion. Severe cases might require hospitalisation for oxygen therapy or IV fluids, the advisory informed.

(With PTI inputs)