Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 23

Updated on: 22 June,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Amit Shah will begin his tour of the Union Territory by laying wreaths on the statue of BJP ideologue and Bhartiya Jana Sangha founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Jammu on Friday morning

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 23 and 24 during which he will attend various development programmes in Jammu and Srinagar, sources said.


The home minister will begin his tour of the Union Territory by laying wreaths on the statue of BJP ideologue and Bhartiya Jana Sangha founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Jammu on Friday morning.


After that, Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Samba. 
He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development schemes in the city, sources said.


In the afternoon, the Union home minister will travel to Srinagar where he will attend a function at Raj Bhavan for the inauguration and laying foundation stones of various development projects, they said.

Later, he will attend the 'Vitasta' festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in the city.

On Saturday, the home minister will lay the foundation stone of the 'Validan Stambh' in Srinagar before returning to the national capital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

