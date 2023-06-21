Days after Congress party demanded an all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur, Home Minister of India Amit Shah has convened the all-party on June 24 in the national capital city New Delhi

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Manipur violence: Days after Congress demand, Home Minister Amit Shah convenes all-party meeting x 00:00

Days after Congress party demanded an all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur, Home Minister of India Amit Shah has convened the all-party in New Delhi.

The meeting will be held on June 24, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress had on June 16 demanded an “all-party meeting” on the unabated violence in Manipur and said the country needs answers from the government on the conflict that is spiralling out of control.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, in a tweet, said that for the last 40 days, the northeastern State has been burning and that there is no semblance of the rule of law in the State. “Those in power are themselves spearheading massacres and helping militants with arms and ammunition. The PM has maintained a stone-cold silence, and his government has taken no concrete action so far,” he said.

Those responsible for this disastrous situation must be held accountable, he demanded. He added, “The PM must immediately call for an all-party meeting because the country is demanding answers. Will he finally speak up after a Union Minister’s residence has been attacked?”

Also read: Mumbai Police bust 'Bol Bachchan Gang' that targeted ATM customers

Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said that it is obvious that Chief Minister Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of people in Manipur.

“The double-engine government failed in Karnataka and it was shown the door by the people of Karnataka. The double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur. One engine (the State) has run out of fuel. The other engine (the Centre) has decoupled itself and is hiding in the loco shed. It is obvious that Mr. Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of the people of Manipur. It is also obvious that Mr. Narendra Modi is not willing to talk to the people of Manipur nor even make an appeal for peace,” he tweeted.

He pointed out that since May 3, the Prime Minister has not spoken on the issue or bothered to visit the State to take stock of the situation.