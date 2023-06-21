Mumbai Police bust 'Bol Bachchan Gang' that targeted ATM customers

The gang used to allegedly dupe people on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from bank ATMs, an official from Mumbai Police said on Wednesday

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it was successful in nabbing four members of a 'Bol Bachchan Gang', reported the PTI.

The gang used to allegedly dupe people on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from bank ATMs.

The four men belonging to the 'Bol Bachchan Gang' were arrested on Monday, an official of Kurar police station in north Mumbai told the PTI.

Police use the word 'Bol Bachchan' (smart talker) for the criminals who cheat by engaging a target in conversation.

The four arrested in the matter were identified as Dharmveer Mahto (32), Vivek Paswan (28), Birlal Saha (23) and Kishor Mahato. They were nabbed from suburban Bhandup, the police said, according to the PTI.

They allegedly have multiple cases registered against them in the city, the official said.

The arrests were made following an investigation on a complaint that was made by a woman. She had told the police that she was relieved of Rs 50,000 when she went to withdraw money from an ATM and took help of some unidentified persons, the official said.

The police tracked down the accused by checking the footage of around 109 CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that a court has remanded them in custody till Thursday and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, in an another case, a 30-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly providing SIM cards to a call centre in Uttar Pradesh by using forged customer data, an official had told the PTI on Tuesday.

The MHB police station in the city had got a complaint from a well-known SIM card provider company that some cards were issued from Mumbai with forged customer data including Aadhaar details and finger prints, he said.

When a call centre engaged in scams was recently busted in UP, it came to light that a shop in Mumbai's Dahisar suburb had provided it 123 SIM cards.

MHB police formed a special team and nabbed the accused who had activated these cards.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(with PTI inputs)