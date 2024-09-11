Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined a campaign launched to make people aware about the cyber security

The campaign was launched on Tuesday. Pic/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for joining cyber security awareness campaign.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined a campaign launched to make people aware about the cyber security and the actor's move was appreciated by Amit Shah.

The campaign was launched by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry.

In a bid to check cybercrime several key initiatives, including a cyber fraud mitigation centre and a web-based module that will act as a one-stop portal for data repository of cybercrime and data sharing was launched on Tuesday by Amit Shah, the PTI reported.

"Pursuing Modi Ji's vision, the Ministry of Home Affairs is resolved to creating a safe cyberspace in the nation. The I4C has taken several steps in this direction. I thank Shri @SrBachchan Ji for joining this campaign. Amitabh Bachchan Ji's active involvement will further accelerate our mission to build a Cyber-Secure Bharat," Shah wrote in a post on X.

In the short video, posted by the I4C, Bachchan said there has been increase in number of cyber crimes which is a matter of concern for India as well as the world.

"The I4C has been relentlessly working to curb the cyber crime. Following a request of the Honourable Union Home Minister, I have also joined in this campaign. I expect that everyone of us come together to fight this problem. A bit of our alertness and precautions can save us from the cyber criminals. I will keep reminding you from time to time," Amitabh Bachchan said in the video.

The I4C said supporting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister, the iconic actor has joined the I4C's campaign to make India cyber secure.

"You too can join this initiative, stay vigilant against cyber fraud, and contribute to building a #CyberSecureBharat," it said in a post on X.

(with PTI inputs)