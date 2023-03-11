Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur Sunday

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad.

File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and Kerala on Sunday during which he will attend the CISF raising day celebrations in Hyderabad and address a rally at Thrissur besides attending other programmes, officials said on Saturday.

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad. This is for the first time the CISF is holding its raising day celebrations outside the Delhi-NCR as per the government's recommendation to hold such events in different locations across the country, an official said.

Also read: Goa: PMO will closely monitor Mhadei wildfires, says state minister Rane

After travelling to Kerala, Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple in the town. He will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.