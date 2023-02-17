Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra for two days

On the first day of his tour beginning Saturday, Shah will pay tribute to Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers, and lay a wreath at the memorial of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's founding 'sarsanghachalak' Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur

Amit Shah. File Pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Maharashtra over the weekend for a two-day visit during which will pay tribute to B R Ambedkar in Nagpur, interact with children of soldiers martyred in Jammu and Kashmir and address a rally in Kolhapur, officials said.

On the first day of his tour beginning Saturday, Shah will pay tribute to Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers, and lay a wreath at the memorial of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's founding 'sarsanghachalak' Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.

The RSS headquarters is also located at Reshim Bagh.

The home minister will also attend the celebration on the completion of 50 years of the Lokmat Group of newspapers in the city, officials said.

The same afternoon, Shah will attend a cooperation conference organised by the Dainik Sakal newspaper in Pune before interacting with the children of soldiers, policemen and civilians who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also attend a function to release the Marathi translation of book 'Modi@20' in Pune and subsequently offer prayers at the Omkareshwar temple in the city.

On February 19, the home minister will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, worship at the Shri Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur and lay wreaths at the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in Kolhapur.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend the centenary function organised on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur before addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

