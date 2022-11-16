×
Hotel waiter killed in attack by two customers in Pune

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:52 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The accused, who were said to be drunk, got irked after finding rice in mutton soup, and allegedly attacked the employees at the hotel

Representational Pic


A 19-year-old man working as a waiter at a hotel in Pimple Saudagar area in Pune was killed by two customers when they attacked the employees over the quality of service, police said on Wednesday.


The duo were absconding, said an official.



Two other employees of the hotel were injured in the incident which took place late Tuesday night.


The accused, who were said to be drunk, got irked after finding rice in mutton soup, and allegedly attacked the employees.

Mangesh Poste, a waiter, died as he was hit in the head, said Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar.

One of the accused was identified as Vijay Waghire while the name of the second assailant was not known.

A case of murder was registered against the two accused under section 302 of the IPC and search is on for them, he said.

