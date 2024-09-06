The administration’s attention was drawn to the latest threat when locals raised the issue during a janata darbar at the collectorate in Bageshwar

Cracks that appeared in Joshimath last year. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Houses in U’khand villages develop cracks x 00:00

Cracks similar to those in Joshimath have appeared on the walls and ceilings of houses in more than two dozen villages of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, sending residents into a state of alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals attributed land subsidence, which had aggravated with time, to large-scale soapstone mining in the area and excavated ditches being left untreated by contractors, who often violated mining norms by blasting and using heavy machinery.

The administration’s attention was drawn to the latest threat when locals raised the issue during a janata darbar at the collectorate in Bageshwar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever