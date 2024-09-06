Houses in U’khand villages develop cracks

Breaking News
07 September,2024
The administration’s attention was drawn to the latest threat when locals raised the issue during a janata darbar at the collectorate in Bageshwar

Cracks that appeared in Joshimath last year. File pic/PTI

Cracks similar to those in Joshimath have appeared on the walls and ceilings of houses in more than two dozen villages of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, sending residents into a state of alarm.


Locals attributed land subsidence, which had aggravated with time, to large-scale soapstone mining in the area and excavated ditches being left untreated by contractors, who often violated mining norms by blasting and using heavy machinery. 



The administration’s attention was drawn to the latest threat when locals raised the issue during a janata darbar at the collectorate in Bageshwar.


uttarakhand news india national news

