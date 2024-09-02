Breaking News
Landslides block Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand

Updated on: 02 September,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Gopeshwar
PTI |



Landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.

Representative Image/ PTI



Landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.


The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.



Seven shops in the Simli market were damaged by landslide debris, it said.


The Jyotirmath-Malari road connecting the India-China border including the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway has also been blocked due to a landslide, the district disaster management centre said.

PTI badrinath uttarakhand heavy rains India news national news

