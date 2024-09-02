Landslides block Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand

Landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.

The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.

Seven shops in the Simli market were damaged by landslide debris, it said.

The Jyotirmath-Malari road connecting the India-China border including the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway has also been blocked due to a landslide, the district disaster management centre said.

