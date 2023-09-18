'Hum taiyyar hai', says Nitish Kumar on possibility of Lok Sabha elections being advanced

The JD (U) leader also asserted that the multi-party alliance was 'intact', dispelling apprehensions of internal rift

Nitish Kumar. Pic/PTI

Claiming the ruling BJP at the Centre was planning to bring forward Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Monday said, "Humlog har samay taiyyar hai (We are always ready)", reported news agency PTI.

The JD (U) leader, who had snapped ties with BJP a year ago and has played an instrumental role in bringing various opposition parties together in forming the I-N-D-I-A bloc, also asserted that the multi-party alliance was 'intact', dispelling apprehensions of internal rift.

"I have been saying that the NDA government at the Centre is planning to hold early Lok Sabha elections. Humlog Har Samai Tayyar Hai (We are always ready) ... Let them hold it early," Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. The CM made the remark here in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on the possibility of advancing Lok Sabha polls by the Center.

Kumar said, "We all are united and intact. We have been working for the people and will continue to serve people. We have done a lot of developmental work in Bihar. From constructing good roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water facilities to several other infrastructural projects, we have done a lot of work in the state. The electorate will make the final decision (Janta Faisla Legi)."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was also present there, told reporters, "We are intact and will unitedly fight the coming polls."

Kumar, who has maintained that the media was shackled under the current dispensation, also said that a change in regime would herald 'mukti' (liberation) for the journalist fraternity.

"Let the government at the Center change, you (Journalists) people will get 'mukti'. Right now the media is being controlled by the government at the Centre. I am in support of journalists. When everyone gets full freedom, journalists will write what they like," he said.

When asked about the Center's decision to convene a special session of parliament, Kumar, whose JD(U) has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, said, "The agenda of the session is not clear. Our members are there, they will strongly raise crucial issues."

The special session of Parliament is beginning today.

(With inputs from PTI)