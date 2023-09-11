Breaking News
Thane: 4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; Nitish announces Rs 2L ex-gratia

Updated on: 11 September,2023 03:12 PM IST  |  Patna
On Monday, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolence on the death of four workers, in an underconstruction high-rise lift collapsed incident in Thane

On Monday, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolence on the death of four workers, in an underconstruction high-rise lift collapsed incident in Thane.


All four victims hailing from the Bihar's Samastipur were working on the under-construction 40-storey building site in Thane where the lift collapsed.


The four victims were among the seven workers who were killed in the lift collapsed incident on Sunday evening, on September 10 .


"The chief minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. CM Nitish Kumar also asked the officials to make arrangements for transporting the bodies of the four workers to their villages in Bihar.

The inccident occurred when the workers were descending from the 40-storey high-rise structure after completing waterproofing work on the terrace.

According to the official, prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the accident.

While six workers were declared dead on Sunday, one more worker succumbed to injuries on Sunday late night, raising the death toll in the incident to seven. The worker Sunil Kumar (21) was pulled out alive from the basement parking of the building after the incident on Sunday evening. "He was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries late Sunday night," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A case has been registered against the contractor under Indian Penal Code sections 304(2) (rash and negligent act), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)," senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane from Kapurbawdi police station said.

A team of the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.
It was not yet clear how the lift cable malfunctioned, Tadvi said.

(with inputs from PTI)

