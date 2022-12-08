Breaking News
Humbly accept mandate of people of Gujarat, will keep fighting for ideals of country: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 08 December,2022 07:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats



Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in Gujarat, its former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people and will continue to fight for their rights as well as the ideals of the country.


After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats.



Also Read: Heartfelt thanks to people of Himachal Pradesh for decisive victory to Congress: Rahul Gandhi


"We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country as well as the rights of the people of the state," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

