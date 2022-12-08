Heartfelt thanks to people of Himachal Pradesh for decisive victory to Congress: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress was set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the results and the trends showed that the party was headed for a comfortable win with 39 seats in the 68-member assembly

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for the "decisive win" of his party in the hill state and assured them that every promise made by the party will be fulfilled.

The Congress was set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the results and the trends showed that the party was headed for a comfortable win with 39 seats in the 68-member assembly.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve all the credit for this victory," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I assure you again, every promise made to the people will be fulfilled at the earliest," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress had promised to bring back the old pension scheme and provide jobs to the youth among other things in its campaign in the hill state.

