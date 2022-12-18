Hyderabad: Man 'kills' daughter for talking over phone

When the girl was talking over phone, the stepfather forcefully took her phone away and beat her, the police said based on the complaint from her elder sister.

Representative Image

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather at their house in Hyderabad on Sunday for reportedly continuously talking over phone, police said.

When the girl was talking over phone, the stepfather forcefully took her phone away and beat her, the police said based on the complaint from her elder sister.

complainant tried to stop the man but he pushed her out of the way and then took her younger sister into the room and allegedly throttled her to death, the police said citing the complaint.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

The girl was rushed to a hospital by the elder sister where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said. The man was reportedly taken into custody. Further investigations were on, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.