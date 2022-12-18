Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Hyderabad Man kills daughter for talking over phone

Hyderabad: Man 'kills' daughter for talking over phone

Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

When the girl was talking over phone, the stepfather forcefully took her phone away and beat her, the police said based on the complaint from her elder sister.

Hyderabad: Man 'kills' daughter for talking over phone

Representative Image


A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather at their house in Hyderabad on Sunday for reportedly continuously talking over phone, police said.


When the girl was talking over phone, the stepfather forcefully took her phone away and beat her, the police said based on the complaint from her elder sister.



complainant tried to stop the man but he pushed her out of the way and then took her younger sister into the room and allegedly throttled her to death, the police said citing the complaint.


Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

The girl was rushed to a hospital by the elder sister where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said. The man was reportedly taken into custody. Further investigations were on, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to make your own snacks?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hyderabad news India news india Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK