Three workers died and another was injured when mud collapsed on them during the foundation work for a cellar at an under-construction site here on Wednesday, civic officials said.

During the excavation of the cellar on a plot at Mansoorabad, soil erosion occurred and fell on the workers, leading to the death of three persons and injuries to another, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, said in a release.

Police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, along with civic officials, reached the spot and began rescue efforts.

Earlier, based on preliminary investigations, police said a layer of the wall collapsed on the labourers, trapping them under the debris.

GHMC officials visited the site to ascertain the details of the incident, and it was observed that soil erosion occurred at the corner of the excavated portion of the cellar, which fell upon the construction workers at the site, the release added.

The injured person was shifted to a hospital.

The deceased were in the age group of 21-50 and belonged to one family from Khammam district of Telangana, a GHMC official said.

Upon further verification, it was observed that building permission was obtained for the construction of a commercial building consisting of two cellars, one ground floor, and four upper floors on the plot, the release said.

The owners/developers began excavation of the cellar without submitting the mandatory commencement notice.

Consequently, a precautionary notice dated January 16 was issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Circle No 3, GHMC, instructing the permit holders to adhere to all required safety and precautionary measures at the site during the excavation of the cellars, the release added.

However, it was observed that the owner/developer did not take proper safety precautions while excavating the cellar, despite the notice, which led to the erosion of soil by the construction workers working at the site, resulting in the death of three persons and leaving one injured, it said.

This incident was a direct consequence of the violations and negligence of the owner/developer, who failed to comply with the safety measures and conditions outlined in the building permit order, the release further said.

A letter was addressed to the Station House Officer, LB Nagar Police Station, to file a criminal case against the owner/developer for failing to adhere to the rules and regulations, leading to the loss of life. Action is also being taken to issue a show-cause notice to the owner/developer for further action on the cancellation of the building permission, the release added.

A police official said that further investigation is underway.

