Former Union Minister and congress leader, and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal Tuesday said he wants “his India neither new nor old” but one where Parliament is without religious rituals, law treats everyone equally and citizens are not killed for religious beliefs

Kapil Sibal, file photo / PTI

Listen to this article I want my India neither new nor old, where parliament is without religious rituals, law treats all equally: Kapil Sibal x 00:00

Former Union Minister and congress leader, and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal Tuesday said he wants “his India neither new nor old” but one where Parliament is without religious rituals, law treats everyone equally and citizens are not killed for religious beliefs.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata party over the new Parliament building's inauguration, Sibal tweeted: “"The government and the BJP say: A new Parliament for a new India. I say: I want my India Neither new nor old. Where: 1) Parliament without religious rituals 2) Law treats all equally 3) Citizens not killed for religious beliefs and trade 4) If young marry for love; no fear of Bajrang Dal 5) Agencies not politicised 6) Media is fair."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey. In a speech delivered from the new Lok Sabha hall, Modi had said the new building reflected the aspirations and resolve of the "new India" to set and work towards achieving greater heights.

Sibal had also taken a dig at Prime Minister Modi over his remarks at the new Parliament building inauguration, saying freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 billion minds and not bricks and mortar will make his "new India".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Also read: Modi Government 2.0: Highlight of key initiatives that showcase PM Modi's Governance

At the new Parliament building's inauguration, amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke the gods to bless the building.

The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the sceptre in hand.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

About 25 parties attended the event while 21 Opposition parties boycotted it, accusing the prime minister of "sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu. (With inputs from PTI)