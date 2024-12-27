I will be at the forefront: Prashant Kishor gives 3-day ultimatum to Bihar government over BPSC aspirants' protest

Speaking to the students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishor condemned the 'lathi-charge' on the students and called on the NDA-led government to take immediate action on two points.

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor on Thursday gave an "ultimatum" to the Bihar government, demanding that the issue of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants be resolved within three days or he will lead the protests himself. Speaking to the students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishore condemned the 'lathi-charge' on the students and called on the NDA-led government to take immediate action on two points.

"The government should meet with student representatives and consider their demand for a re-examination. Yesterday, a student committed suicide, which is unfortunate. The government should announce a compensation of Rs 10,00,000 for the family of the deceased without delay," Kishor demanded.

He made it clear that this was his "ultimatum" to the government, warning that if the issue is not resolved within three days, he would stand at the forefront of the protests. "This is my ultimatum to the government - if the issue is not resolved within three days and the students decide to protest further, I will be at the forefront," Kishor said.

The BPSC aspirants had gathered outside the commission's office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the exam. The protests, which began on December 13, were triggered by allegations of irregularities during the exam conducted by the BPSC. Candidates have claimed that the question paper was leaked, and there were delays in distributing the papers. Several candidates also reported receiving the question paper nearly an hour late, while others claimed that answer sheets were torn, fuelling suspicions of a potential leak.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav said that the police should not have resorted to "lathi charge" on the protesting students and said that what was done was wrong. "They shouldn't have done this. It's wrong..." Lalu Yadav said. However, police department authorities clarified that "mild force" was used and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants.

