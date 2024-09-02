During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject, the IAF said

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said, reported the PTI.

According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told PTI.

He said no loss of life has been reported so far.

The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

In an official statement on X, the IAF said, "During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered."

Cabinet Committee on Security nod to procurement of 240 aero-engines from HAL for IAF's Su-30MKI

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved on Monday a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, the Defence Ministry said, according to the PTI.

The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and be completed over a period of eight years, it said in a statement.

Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically significant fighter jet fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Cabinet Committee on Security on September 2, "approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore inclusive of all taxes and duties," the ministry said, as per the PTI.

The engines will have indigenous content of over 54 per cent, enhanced due to the indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL, the statement said.

"The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country," the ministry added, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)