ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 exam result declared

The results of the ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) exams were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday.

The result is available on the official website cisce.org, or results.cisce.org.

While the ISC 2023 exams were held from February 13 through March 31, the ICSE exams were held from February 27 through March 29. In addition to the three hours provided for the exam, students were given an additional 15 minutes to peruse the question paper.

18 students in all received the top ranking in the ISC tests 2022 last year, according to CISCE, which also announced a 99.38 percent overall pass rate. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 99.52 percent as opposed to boys' 99.26 percent.