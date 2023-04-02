Ideals of non-violence set by Lord Mahavir, Mahatma Gandhi relevant even today: Ashok Gehlot

Flagging off an 'Ahimsa Run' from the Shri Mahavir Jain Digambar school, he said the ideals of non-violence, peace and truth propounded by Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi are relevant even today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Pic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that a family, society and state that walks on the path of non-violence and peace moves forward.

Flagging off an 'Ahimsa Run' from the Shri Mahavir Jain Digambar school, he said the ideals of non-violence, peace and truth propounded by Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi are relevant even today.

"We should take a vow of non-violence in life," he said.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt to move SC against Jaipur blasts accused

Gehlot said only that family, society and state moves forward, which walks on the path of non-violence and peace.

"The Rajasthan government is also working in the direction of public welfare with the same commitment. Rajasthan is the only state in the whole country, where the department of non-violence and peace has been created," he said.

He said the war of independence was also won on the basis of truth and non-violence and the message of non-violence and peace has spread across the world from India itself.

The run was organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.