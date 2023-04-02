Rajasthan govt to move SC against Jaipur blasts accused

In a high-level meeting held late on Friday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused

CM Ashok Gehlot. Pic/PTI

The Rajasthan government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the acquittal of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case accused. In a high-level meeting held late on Friday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused. He decided to remove Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajendra Yadav for the weak prosecution in the case with immediate effect. Also, Gehlot ordered a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court at the earliest against the acquitted accused.

Overturning the 2019 district court verdict, the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused, he said. The state government wants to ensure that the culprits get the harshest punishment, for which it will soon file an SLP in the Supreme Court, the CM said. He further stated that the state will ensure justice to the victims by engaging the best lawyers.

