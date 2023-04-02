Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan govt to move SC against Jaipur blasts accused

Rajasthan govt to move SC against Jaipur blasts accused

Updated on: 02 April,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Top

In a high-level meeting held late on Friday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused

Rajasthan govt to move SC against Jaipur blasts accused

CM Ashok Gehlot. Pic/PTI


The Rajasthan government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the acquittal of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case accused. In a high-level meeting held late on Friday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused. He decided to remove Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajendra Yadav for the weak prosecution in the case with immediate effect. Also, Gehlot ordered a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court at the earliest against the acquitted accused.


Also Read: BJP protests against Ashok Gehlot govt over acquittal of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts accused



Overturning the 2019 district court verdict, the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused, he said. The state government wants to ensure that the culprits get the harshest punishment, for which it will soon file an SLP in the Supreme Court, the CM said. He further stated that the state will ensure justice to the victims by engaging the best lawyers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajasthan supreme court jaipur national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK