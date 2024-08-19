He further questioned the West Bengal government, asking what secrets they were trying to hide, stating that "the parents were misled from the very first day"

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article If Mamata Banerjee has any morality left, then she should resign: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla x 00:00

Following the statements made by the parents of the deceased doctor in the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-death case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla has called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she should step down if she has any morality left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Poonawalla said, "After the statement from the parents of the deceased doctor in the Kolkata case, if Mamata Banerjee has any morality left, she should resign. The parents' statement makes it clear that Mamata Banerjee's government is not interested in protecting daughters or seeking justice for them; their priority is to protect the rapists, destroy evidence, suppress those who speak the truth, and conceal the facts."

He further questioned the West Bengal government, asking what secrets they were trying to hide, stating that "the parents were misled from the very first day."

Earlier on Sunday, the mother of the deceased doctor criticised the West Bengal CM, claiming that the police did not perform their duties properly and that the CM was attempting to suppress the protests.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "First, we received a call from the hospital saying that our daughter was sick, but the call was disconnected. When I called back to ask what had happened, they told me to come to the hospital. Later, a caller who identified himself as an Assistant Superintendent informed us that our daughter had committed suicide. She went to duty on Thursday, and we received this call on Friday at 10:53 am. When we arrived at the hospital, we were not allowed to see her until 3 o'clock. Her pants were open, and there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, and blood was coming from her eyes and mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her."

Targeting CM Mamata Banerjee, she added, "The CM promised that the culprit would be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far. Only one person has been arrested, but I am certain many more are involved in this incident. I believe the entire department is responsible for this. The police did not do their job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protests; today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is set to hear the case on August 20.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room on August 9, triggering nationwide strikes demanding severe punishment for the accused.

The Kolkata Police later arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case. The Calcutta High Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the Kolkata Police, has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation.

liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever