CBI has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the doctor took place on August 9

Doctors in Varanasi protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, on Saturday. PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, sources privy to the information told ANI on Sunday.



According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team.

The rape and murder of the doctor, which took place on August 9, have sparked nationwide outrage, with resident doctors across the country declaring an indefinite strike. The brutality of the incident has also witnessed protests by common citizens who have raised questions over the safety of women professionals across the country.



Junior doctors and medical students at Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri AIIMS (All-India Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College protested against the incident on Saturday.

In West Bengal, Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP) workers protested against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community also staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, in a counter protest, the TMC on Saturday took out rallies in different parts of the state, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the rape and murder of the doctor and protesting against the "conspiracy hatched by Left and BJP to destabilise West Bengal".

Holding placards that read "Doshider shasti chai" (we demand punishment for the culprits), hundreds of party workers and supporters took out rallies in different parts of the state, including Serampore in Hooghly, Naihati and Belgharia in North 24 Parganas, Chinsurah in Hooghly and Purulia.



Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association's (IMA) National President Asokan said on Saturday that the time is ripe for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's intervention into the incident, adding that they will be writing to him.



On Wednesday, a mob of 5,000-7,000 people invaded the RG Kar Hospital and attacked the protesting doctors and medical students. They also attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials and the police to disperse the crowd.



Two days later, Kolkata Police said they had arrested 19 people who were allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.



