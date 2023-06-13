IIT ISM assistant professor allegedly drowns in institution's pool

The victim was from the department of mining engineering drowned in the pool at about 6.15 am, an official said

An assistant professor of IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad allegedly drowned in a swimming pool of the institution on Tuesday, an official said, reported the PTI on Tuesday.

The victim was from the department of mining engineering drowned in the pool at about 6.15 am, the official said, according to the PTI.

An eyewitness told the PTI that he jumped into the pool but when he was not seen in the surface his colleagues dived in and fished him out. He was rushed to the IIT ISM health center, where doctors referred him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, where declared him brought dead.

The official said that prima facie death appears due to drowning but the exact cause will be determined in the postmortem.

The institute canceled all official programmes after the tragedy.

The victim, Yashwanth Kumar Gujjala (35), was a resident of Howrah in West Bengal. He completed his BTech from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur in 2009 and M Tech in 2014. He completed his PhD from IIT Kharagpur in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Rescuers have found the bodies of all the four boys who went missing after venturing into the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada area, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

They were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, who ventured into the rough sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 pm on Monday. While one of them was rescued, the others went missing, prompting the Fire Brigade to launch a search operation with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The Fire Brigade suspended the search operation due to darkness and bad weather around 11 pm on Monday. Before that, a Navy chopper was pressed into service at 8.20 pm.

The operation resumed in the morning during which the missing boys were located and rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, said the official.

The bodies of two of the four missing boys were recovered early in the morning and the others in the afternoon, said the official. The deceased were identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15), Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12), Shubham Yogesh Oganiya (15) and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16), he said.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

(with PTI inputs)