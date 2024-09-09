The body of the student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found in his room in the Brahmaputra Hostel, the police said

A third-year Computer Science student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The body of the male student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found in his room in the Brahmaputra Hostel, they said.

Investigation is underway, a police officer said, adding, the body has been sent for postmortem examination, as per the PTI.

This is the fourth death of a student in IITG this year. On August 9, a female student was allegedly found hanging in her room.

"IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson stated, according to the PTI.

The well-being of students is the top priority of IITG and it is committed to providing support and resources to help students navigate the challenges they may face, he said.

"We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks. IITG reaffirms its commitment to fostering a supportive and safe environment for all students," the spokesperson said.

"IITG remains dedicated to prioritising the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times," he added, the news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 28-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a building in Thane city of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday in Vartak Nagar area of Thane, the officials said.

The police found a 'suicide' note in the man's house wherein he apologised to his family members saying he could not fulfil everyone's high hopes and was finding it difficult to survive in this world, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said, according to the PTI.

The official said that according to the man's friends, he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step, as per the PTI.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes, I loved them and nobody is responsible for my death," the PTI reported on Sunday.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)