The founding member of the TMC switched to the BJP in 2017

Mukul Roy. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article I’m a BJP MLA, and am in Delhi to be with my party, says Mukul Roy x 00:00

Veteran TMC leader Mukul Roy, who has expressed his desire to work for the BJP in future, on Wednesday said there is no question of resigning from the TMC as he was never “mentally” with the party even after rejoining it in 2021.

The founding member of the TMC switched to the BJP in 2017. He won as a BJP candidate in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. However, he soon returned to the TMC. He did not resign from the House and is technically still a BJP MLA. In an interview with PTI from New Delhi, Roy said, “I am absolutely fit and fine. Some people are spreading rumours that I am unwell, but that’s not true. I am a BJP MLA and have come here to be with the party. I want to work for my party BJP.”

When asked about his post-2021 stint with the TMC, Roy, 69, said, “I was not well at that point of time and was never mentally part of it.” Since his return to the TMC, Roy has remained away from the public glare citing ill health. Roy has been suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, according to his doctors and his son. He also underwent a neurological operation of the brain last month. Roy said he would soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda and start working for the BJP.

