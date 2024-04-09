Breaking News
Imagine how many will be jailed before elections SC
‘Imagine how many will be jailed before elections’: SC

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The top court rejects state’s plea, asserts the importance of free expression on social media

Duraimurugan Sattai in police custody. Pic/X

Observing that everyone who makes allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars, the Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail to a YouTuber who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021.


“If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?” a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, as it set aside the order cancelling A Duraimurugan Sattai’s bail.


The apex court said that the accused did not misuse his liberty by protesting and expressing his views and also rejected the request of the state government to impose a condition on Sattai to refrain from making scandalous remarks while on bail.


The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging an order of the Madras High Court which cancelled his bail as he had made certain derogatory remarks against Stalin in violation of an undertaking given to the court.

While seeking bail in a case, Sattai had submitted an affidavit to the court undertaking that he would not pass derogatory remarks against anyone. Sattai was arrested by the police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Stalin and others but had been granted conditional bail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

