IMD issues orange alert in Eastern states for five days amid continuous heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the coming five days in view of continuous heatwave in the eastern part of the country, said an official, according to the ANI.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar informed that the temperature will reach nearly 40-45 in the coming days in some parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, reported the ANI.

"In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 40-45 in the coming days. The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts for the coming five days," he said, as per the ANI.

Earlier on Monday, IMD scientists said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for two days in Telangana and for one day in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Sravani, the scientist of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "Thundershowers are going on in entire Telangana. Seeing that there is a trough present in South Chhattisgarh. For the last 24 hours, the southwesterly and northwesterly winds are prevailing in the entire state. It is going to prevail for the next 24 hours, especially in the northern part of the state. In the Southern part, the westerlies are prevailing."

She said that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts in Telangana.

"The heat wave conditions are also expected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam because the temperatures are rising continuously," she said.

Meanwhile, amid the severe heatwave, the Patna administration has ordered to close all schools in the district till June 18, an official statement said, according to the PTI.

The order applies to all the private, and government schools including pre-school and Anganwari centres in Patna, it said.

According to a circular from Patna District Magistrate, the order will come into force with effect from today and will remain effective till next Sunday i.e., June 18, the PTI reported on Monday.

Several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)