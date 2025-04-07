As temperatures surge across the country, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and a red alert for Gujarat, with 21 cities already recording temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan's Barmer hit a record 45.6 degrees Celsius

Representational Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, signalling a rise in temperatures and the likelihood of heatwave conditions over the next two days. Simultaneously, a red alert has been declared for Gujarat on Sunday, with an orange alert following from 8 to 10 April, as the Saurashtra and Kutch regions face severe heatwave conditions.

According to ANI, temperatures have risen sharply in many areas, with 21 cities across five states already recording highs above 42 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded in Kandla, Gujarat, at 44 degrees Celsius.

As per ANI reports, heatwave conditions are expected to affect isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh (on 7 April), Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab (from 7 to 10 April), Delhi (on 7 and 8 April), West Uttar Pradesh (from 7 to 9 April), and Madhya Pradesh (from 8 to 10 April). Hot and humid weather is also likely to persist along coastal Gujarat, as well as in Konkan and Goa, from 7 to 9 April.

The situation is particularly alarming in Rajasthan, where Barmer registered a record 45.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday — the highest temperature ever recorded in the first week of April. This is 6.8 degrees Celsius above the normal seasonal average. An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan on 7 and 8 April, followed by a yellow alert on 9 and 10 April.

ANI reports that other states, including Bihar, Odisha, and parts of Maharashtra, are also likely to witness intense heat. The IMD has urged the public to take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with health conditions.

In Delhi, worsening air quality adds to public health concerns. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) across several districts as follows: Anand Vihar at 292, Chandni Chowk at 198, ITO at 209, Najafgarh at 165, Okhla Phase 2 at 293, RK Puram at 221, Patparganj at 252, and Wazirpur at 260. These figures place most areas within the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ categories.

(With inputs from ANI)