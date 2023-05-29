Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3 4 hours

IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours

Updated on: 29 May,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

IMD issued on Monday an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it

IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours

Representative image

Listen to this article
IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours
x
00:00

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours. IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.


"Latest satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said on Monday.


IMD issued on Monday an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it.


"There is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand today. Chance of rain and thunder in the plains," IMD said.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km.

Meanwhile, Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news new delhi Weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK