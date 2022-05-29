In 8 years, no reason to hang head in shame: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he has spared no effort while serving the country in the last eight years, and not done any such work that would make people hang their heads in shame. PM Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

"I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang their head in shame," he said. "In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about," he added.

"We served the country's poor through various pro-poor schemes and tried to make their lives better," he said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government opened the food grain stocks for the poor and also vaccinated each and every citizen.

