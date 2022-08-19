Breaking News
Updated on: 19 August,2022 09:47 AM IST  |  Ranchi
In dry J’khand, farmers struggling to feed family

Representation pic


Bhupati Bhusan Mahto, a 64-year-old farmer in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, is worried about his farming, as over 90 per cent of his paddy field remains uncultivated, with a drought-like situation prevailing in the state. He is not alone.


Bhupati, from Dhokra village, said a cost of Rs 4,000 for the paddy cultivation has drained as his fields mostly remained dry, and he incurred a huge loss. Gopal Chandra, 46, from Baliapur block of the district, is also in distress.

“Since actual sowing season has ended on August 15, there is hardly any chance of getting yield,” he said. Chandra requested the government to declare drought as soon as possible and provide relief to them.


Kanchan Mahto, 28, from Amlachater village in Jamtara district, told PTI, “We are in big trouble, as all our labour for the Kharif season went in vain... Now, farmers can only survive if the government extends a helping hand.” He said he tried to get enrolled under the government’s crop relief scheme but “the process is not so easy that a farmer could understand”.

Agriculture experts said farmers are in a “deep crisis across Jharkhand and the situation is worst in 12 districts where paddy coverage is less than 10%, which would impact over 15 lakh farmers”. 

