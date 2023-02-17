Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > In poll bound Karnataka BJP minister says finish off Siddaramaiah

In poll-bound Karnataka, BJP minister says, ‘finish off Siddaramaiah’

Updated on: 17 February,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

“Kannadigas will never let Karnataka to become like Gujarat.”

In poll-bound Karnataka, BJP minister says, ‘finish off Siddaramaiah’

Siddaramaiah, Congress leader


Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan of trying to ‘instigate’ people to kill him, as he took exception to the latter’s statement that he should be ‘finished off’ like the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom, Tipu Sultan.


“Has Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well?” he asked while seeking to know whether PM Modi will remain silent even now “just as he was in 2002 (Gujarat riots)”. “Kannadigas will never let Karnataka to become like Gujarat.”



Urging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately sack Narayan from the cabinet and arrest him, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become ‘Mentally Unstable”.


In Mandya, Narayan had recently said, “Tipu’s son Siddaramaiah will come.... Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him (Siddaramaiah) off the same way.”

Also Read: Amit Shah arrives in poll-bound Karnataka to hold road show, attend other public programs

A section in the old Mysuru belt claims that Tipu did not die fighting the British, but was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, which has been disputed by some historians.

Narayan later said his statement was not personally directed at Siddaramaiah, and claimed that he only meant defeating electorally and not causing any physical harm. Karnataka Congress on Thursday filed a police complaint against Narayan for his remark.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

congress karnataka national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK