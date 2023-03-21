In SC, Air India urination victim seeks rules

Their rights to a free and fair trial have also been substantially affected due to a selective leaking of the ‘AIR SEWA’ complaint of the petitioner, the FIR and selective witness statements being released to the media to match specific narratives,” she added.

Representative Image

A woman, 72, who is at the centre of headlines after co-passenger Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on her aboard an Air India flight last November, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the DGCA and airlines to frame SOPs to deal with such incidents.

