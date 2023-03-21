Breaking News
In SC, Air India urination victim seeks rules

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Their rights to a free and fair trial have also been substantially affected due to a selective leaking of the ‘AIR SEWA’ complaint of the petitioner, the FIR and selective witness statements being released to the media to match specific narratives,” she added.

Representative Image


A woman, 72, who is at the centre of headlines after co-passenger Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on her aboard an Air India flight last November, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the DGCA and airlines to frame SOPs to deal with such incidents.


“In addition, the wide-ranging national press reportage full of conjecture and surmises has severely undermined the petitioner’s rights as a victim under Article 21 of the Constitution, and in fairness has also affected the rights of the accused as well. Their rights to a free and fair trial have also been substantially affected due to a selective leaking of the ‘AIR SEWA’ complaint of the petitioner, the FIR and selective witness statements being released to the media to match specific narratives,” she added.


