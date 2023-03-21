This is how you will pay OROP arrears: SC gives Centre timeline

The bench was hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement’s plea over payment of OROP dues. The SC, on March 13, rapped the government for deciding “unilaterally” to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre is duty-bound to comply with its 2022 order on the payment of One Rank One Pension arrears to ex-service personnel, and asked it to pay dues for 2019-2022 worth Rs 28,000 crore to them by February 28 next year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala provided a time schedule to the Ministry of Defence to pay the arrears to different groups of pensioners.

The bench was hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement’s plea over payment of OROP dues. The SC, on March 13, rapped the government for deciding “unilaterally” to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking framing of norms for registration of every live-in relationship with the Centre and termed it a “hare-brained” idea. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the counsel for petitioner, lawyer Mamta Rani if she wanted to foster the security of these people or wanted them not to get into live-in relationships. The counsel replied that it was for couples’ social security.

“What does the Centre have to do with registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this? It is high time this court start imposing cost on petitioners who file such PILs. Dismissed,” the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said. The PIL cited increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners. It referred to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Timeline of payment

April 30, 2023: Payment to six lakh family pensioners and gallantry award winners

June 30: Payment, in one or more instalments, to four-five lakh retired servicemen aged 70 years and above

February 28, 2024: Payment in three equal instalments to 10-11 lakh remaining pensioners

