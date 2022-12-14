In Timeline: The Life of ‘Sardar’ Vallabhbhai Patel

On the death anniversary of 'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel, here is a look into Vallabhbhai's life in timeline with key events of his life.
'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel. File Photo
15 December 1950 was the day on which India lost its ‘Iron Man’ – Vallabhbhai Patel. India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister – ‘Sardar’ Patel is unknown for his contribution and dedication in India’s freedom movement. Often scrutinized as Gandhi’s ally, many have appreciated his legacy in accession of princely states to ‘Union of India’, and the policies he adopted in Independent India.
This piece looks into Vallabhbhai's life in timeline with key events of his life.
1875: Patel was born on 31 October 1875 in Gujarat’s Nadiad. He was born to a landowning farmer family.
1909: Patel lost his wife to cancer.
1911: He went to London and enrolled himself in Middle Temple Inn, completed his course of 36-long months within 30-months.
1917: Patel met Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Gujarat’s Godhra in 1917. This was a turning point for him to join India’s freedom struggle.
1918: Following Gandhi’s call, Patel joined the movement to fight for exemption of taxes in Kheda amid plague and famine in 1918.
1920: He became a part of the non-cooperation movement in 1920, traveling around different areas in India, recruiting members and funds at the same time.
1928-1930: Patel participated in Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which led him to earn the title ‘Sardar’ and repute among the masses. The British administration had arrested Patel amid the Salt Satyagraha in 1930.
1931: Patel was elected president of Congress for its 1931 session in Karachi.
1942-1945: Patel was also arrested during the Quit India Movement in 1942. The British regime imprisoned the then entire Congress Working Committee for years in Ahmedabad’s fort.
1947: Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister of India – a position held from 1947 to 1950. He also became the first Home Minister of India.
1950: Patel lost his life on 15 December 1950 at Birla house in Bombay after suffering a massive heart attack.