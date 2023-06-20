The Inaugural session of the 4th Tourism Working Group Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Tourism was held at Goa Tuesday morning

Photo/PIB

Listen to this article Inaugural session of 4th G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting under held at Goa x 00:00

The Inaugural session of the 4th Tourism Working Group Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Tourism was held at Goa Tuesday morning.

Addressing the inaugural session Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G.K Reddy said that a visit to India would be incomplete without experiencing the beauty, greatness and richness of our spiritual strength and diversity of different places of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We are home to more than 50 Shakti Peethas where the divinity of women is worshipped. India is the birth place of Sikhism and we have the Sikh Golden Temple, Amritsar, which is a symbol of brotherhood and equality.

Speaking on the occasion, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism said that Goa is the perfect holiday destination and is a colourful kaleidoscope of different things to see and do. It has serene landscape, palm-lined beaches, golden sands, lush green countryside, an amazing mosaic of wonderful cultural history, and a unique mix of east and west cultures.

Naik also said the well-developed tourism infrastructure along the coastal areas and water bodies combined with favourable weather conditions aid in promoting adventure tourism in the country as is evident in the growing popularity of the segment amongst domestic and foreign tourists.

Also read: Mumbai: City hospitals report rise in dengue, malaria cases

Speaking at the inaugural session Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, highlighted the appeal of Goa as a year-round tourist destination that attracts diverse travellers due to its wide range of tourism offerings. He also stressed the importance of fostering an inclusive travel sector that prioritizes sustainable travel experiences.

A thematic discussion on ‘Making India a Hub for Cruise Tourism’ was also organised in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In the event discussions were held on successful practices of Cruise Tourism Promotion and Development, Development of River cruising, way forward in developing cruise Tourism.