Incessant rains cause extensive damage in Kerala

Houses were damaged, trees uprooted, and water levels rose steadily in rivers and dams across Kerala after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continued to lash several parts of the state on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall in seven districts -- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall, was issued in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, the IMD said in its latest update.

In view of continuing heavy rains for the past two days, a night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts by the district administrations.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited the landslide-prone areas of the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a woman had met with a tragic end due to a landslide as sand and boulders fell upon her house near a hill in a colony in Munnar.

The NDRF team held discussions with state revenue officials about the landslide-prone areas in the region and the steps taken for preparedness in this regard, authorities said.

In Pathanamthitta, quarry activities, MGNREGA works, boating and trekking have been banned till June 30, district authorities said.

Entry into famed tourist centres such as Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illikkal Kallu, and Marmala stream was banned and restrictions were imposed for night travel on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road in Kottayam district.

Meanwhile, 20 persons belonging to seven families were shifted to relief camps in Kanayannur taluk in Kakkanad village of Ernakulam district, authorities added.

High tides and sea incursions were reported in districts like Thrissur and Ernakulam, and landslides wrecked havoc in the hilly regions of Kozhikode district.

Several houses have been damaged in Alappuzha, Kannur, and Idukki districts following heavy downpour and winds since Tuesday night, authorities said.

A portion of the "annadana mandapam" (dining hall) at the famed Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam district collapsed due to the incessant rains. A number of trees reportedly got uprooted on the banks of the Periyar River in Aluva near Ernakulam.

Shutters at a number of dams, namely Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty, were raised to release excess water.

The district administration of Ernakulam urged people living on the banks of the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to maintain extra vigil as three shutters of the Malankara Dam were raised by one metre each.

The state Disaster Management Authority warned that water logging on major roads and poor visibility may lead to traffic congestion.

It suggested regulating traffic effectively and restricting non-essential movement of people. PTI LGK ANE

