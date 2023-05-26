Breaking News
Income Tax searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Updated on: 26 May,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  Chennai
Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities

Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said, The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.


Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities. Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


income tax department tamil nadu coimbatore national news chennai

