The metro services will be operational on all its Lines from all terminal stations, an official statement said

Delhi metro. Pic/X

The Delhi metro services will commence at 4 am on August 15 in order to facilitate the public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Thursday, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The metro services will become active on all its Lines from all terminal stations, it said.

The statement further said that the train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on the production of valid Govt. issued photo identity cards at stations, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk Metro stations, which are closest to the venue. The same Invitation Cards will also be valid for performing return journeys from these three stations only. Regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform passengers about these arrangements. The cost of such travel will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the ANI reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Kiren Rijiju, and Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off a bike rally under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that 'Har Ghar Tiranga' reflects our independence, pride and commitment to Viksit Bharat.

"This is a very important day for us. Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign that is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In 2021, this was started to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it on Independence Day. Now, this has become a movement, now crores of people hoist the Tiranga at their houses. I have no doubts that a new record will be made in the coming Independence Day...'Har Ghar Tiranga' reflects our independence, pride, and commitment to Viksit Bharat. This signifies that this century belongs to India...A few years ago, India was a matter of concern for the world in terms of economy. Today, we are swiftly going ahead towards becoming the 3rd global superpower, we are the 5th today..." said Vice President Dhankhar, the ANI reported.

