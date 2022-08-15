Independence Day speech: PM Modi calls 'India as the mother of democracy'

Addressing the nation today on this historic day, PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, said that India is the "mother of democracy" and everyone is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation.

Addressing the nation today on this historic day, PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."

The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. "Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation ... be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang ... from north to south, east to west," said PM Modi. "An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthisiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens. "This soil has power. Despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward," PM Modi said.

Also read: Wishes, images, quotes to share and celebrate India’s freedom

Speaking at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.

PM Modi also recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India. "Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Maha," PM Modi said.

Beginning his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path with a new resolve. Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals by helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects.

A multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry/exit point at the fort. Security personnel also deployed trained catchers to ensure that the premises remain monkey-free during the day. As many as 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area were roped in by the police to ensure a clear sky for about three hours on the morning of August 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.