Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > India adds 2994 Covid cases

India adds 2,994 Covid cases

Updated on: 01 April,2023 10:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala

India adds 2,994 Covid cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.


With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.



Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.


At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read: Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news Covid 19 Coronavirus national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK