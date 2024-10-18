Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > India reiterates commitment for food security at the United Nations

India reiterates commitment for food security at the United Nations

Updated on: 18 October,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"In India, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty," says Sneha Dubey at the UN

India reiterates commitment for food security at the United Nations

Representational Image

Listen to this article
India reiterates commitment for food security at the United Nations
x
00:00

India restated its commitment of ensuring food security for its huge population through various programs at the United Nations, while also mentioning that around 250 million people have been free of poverty, ANI reported.


Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at the United Nations conveyed India's statement at the General Discussion of the Second Committee on Eradication of Poverty and Agriculture Development, food security and nutrition.


According to ANI, Dubey credited the Indian government's targeted policy interventions for its huge success, which empowers marginalised and vulnerable communities.


In her statement, she mentioned that in recent years there has been a rise in global poverty levels; along with an increase in multidimensional poverty.

"In India, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the government of India has crafted targeted policy interventions to empower the marginalised and vulnerable sections of society. The gender gap has started to close; skilling of youth is a key priority," she said.

Speaking on the role of Digital Public Infrastructure, the First Secretary said, "India has ensured inclusive, integrated and equitable development by deploying Digital Public Infrastructure," ANI cited.

The First Secretary further said that India remains committed to ensuring its huge population has access to safe and nutritious food.

"India remains committed to ensuring food security for its vast population through various initiatives: National Food Security Act, Digital Agriculture Mission, PM POSHAN," she said.

She also emphasised that India is a founding member of the Alliance of Poverty Eradication, to address global poverty through a multi-dimensional approach.

"India took the lead in popularising nutritional qualities of millets with the commemoration of 2023 as International Year of Millets," Dubey added.

As per ANI, remarkably, on December 19, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) resolutions on Agriculture development, food security and nutrition; Eradicating rural poverty; Agricultural technology for sustainable development; Combating sand and dust storms; and Natural plant fibers.

The plan on agriculture development, food security and nutrition stressed on the urgent need for joint action at all levels in order to end hunger and other forms of malnutrition. It also expressed deep concerns over high global levels of hunger, which since the Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase of 122 million people, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news united nations Food nutrition news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK