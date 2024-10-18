"In India, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty," says Sneha Dubey at the UN

Representational Image

India restated its commitment of ensuring food security for its huge population through various programs at the United Nations, while also mentioning that around 250 million people have been free of poverty, ANI reported.

Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at the United Nations conveyed India's statement at the General Discussion of the Second Committee on Eradication of Poverty and Agriculture Development, food security and nutrition.

According to ANI, Dubey credited the Indian government's targeted policy interventions for its huge success, which empowers marginalised and vulnerable communities.

In her statement, she mentioned that in recent years there has been a rise in global poverty levels; along with an increase in multidimensional poverty.

"In India, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the government of India has crafted targeted policy interventions to empower the marginalised and vulnerable sections of society. The gender gap has started to close; skilling of youth is a key priority," she said.

Speaking on the role of Digital Public Infrastructure, the First Secretary said, "India has ensured inclusive, integrated and equitable development by deploying Digital Public Infrastructure," ANI cited.

The First Secretary further said that India remains committed to ensuring its huge population has access to safe and nutritious food.

"India remains committed to ensuring food security for its vast population through various initiatives: National Food Security Act, Digital Agriculture Mission, PM POSHAN," she said.

She also emphasised that India is a founding member of the Alliance of Poverty Eradication, to address global poverty through a multi-dimensional approach.

"India took the lead in popularising nutritional qualities of millets with the commemoration of 2023 as International Year of Millets," Dubey added.

As per ANI, remarkably, on December 19, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) resolutions on Agriculture development, food security and nutrition; Eradicating rural poverty; Agricultural technology for sustainable development; Combating sand and dust storms; and Natural plant fibers.

The plan on agriculture development, food security and nutrition stressed on the urgent need for joint action at all levels in order to end hunger and other forms of malnutrition. It also expressed deep concerns over high global levels of hunger, which since the Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase of 122 million people, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)