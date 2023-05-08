The import policy remains "Free" for those apples costing above Rs 50 per kilogram

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article India amends apple import policy x 00:00

The central government has prohibited the import of apples where the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram.

The import policy remains "Free" for those apples costing above Rs 50 per kilogram.

The amendment in apple import policy will not be applicable to India's neighbour Bhutan, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in its notification put out Monday.

Also read: Mumbai: Final phase of plan to reduce flooding at Hindmata nearing completion

The DGFT did not specify any reason in its notification as to why the amendment in apple import policy was needed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.