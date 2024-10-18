India blames Trudeau for ‘baseless’ Canada row

MEA says no evidence provided in Nijjar killing claims; 26 extraditions pending

Prime minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Pic/X

India on Thursday said the current diplomatic row with Canada has been precipitated by the Trudeau government’s “baseless” allegations, and reiterated that “no evidence” has been shared in support of Ottawa’s serious allegations against New Delhi. At his weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own admission during a public inquiry tells the value of allegations levelled against India.

Testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, Trudeau on Wednesday acknowledged that he had only intelligence and no “hard evidentiary proof” when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

The MEA early on Thursday reacted to this and said what it has heard only “confirms” New Delhi’s consistent stand that Canada has “presented us no evidence” in support of the serious allegations Ottawa chose to level against India and Indian diplomats. In response to another query, Jaiswal said there are 26 extradition requests from India pending with the Canadian side for a decade or so.

‘India thinks Canada doesn’t take terrorism seriously’

India believes that Canada doesn’t take violence or terrorism or incitement to hatred seriously, PM Justin Trudeau said as he cited foundational responsibility for not taking actions against those espousing violence and terrorism.

US says satisfied with India’s co-op

The US said that the meeting with the Indian Inquiry Committee regarding the alleged foiled assassination plot of the US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was “productive” and America was “satisfied” with the cooperation.

