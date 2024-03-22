INDIA bloc doesn't get scared, it fights and wins: Tej Pratap after Kejriwal's arrest

He added that the people of INDIA Alliance, stand firmly with the Delhi government.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday condemned the recent arrest of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated the INDIA alliance is not the one who gets scared, adding that the INDIA alliance are the ones who fight and win. He also accused the BJP of using government investigation agencies and other constitutional institutions to their advantage in the upcoming elections. He added that the people of INDIA Alliance, stand firmly with the Delhi government.

"The way Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested today clearly shows that the BJP is completely scared and wants to fight elections with the help of government investigation agencies and other constitutional institutions. We, the people of the INDIA Alliance, stand firmly with the Delhi government. We are not the ones who get scared, we are the ones who fight and win," he said in a post on X.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. A medical team also arrived at the ED office.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasizing "truth had to prevail".

Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress party, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the Enforcement Directorate. She accused the BJP of attempting to win elections through undemocratic means and urged them to engage in fair political competition rather than using the ED as a tool or weapon for their political agenda.

"Today, the BJP is murdering democracy. They have arrested two opposition chief ministers (One chief minister Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put in jail and now another Kejriwal) and frozen a party's bank account. Is this how the BJP wants to win the election? I want to tell the BJP that if you want to fight, then come forward and fight in the political arena, in the election field. Stop doing politics hiding behind the ED, stop using the ED as your weapon," she said.

