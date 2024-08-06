Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > INDIA bloc leaders likely to hold meeting in Delhi this week

INDIA bloc leaders likely to hold meeting in Delhi this week

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

It would be the second major meeting of the opposition bloc since the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced on June 4. The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on June 5

INDIA bloc leaders likely to hold meeting in Delhi this week

INDIA bloc meeting. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
INDIA bloc leaders likely to hold meeting in Delhi this week
x
00:00

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are likely to hold a meeting in the national capital this week, sources said on Tuesday.


It would be the second major meeting of the opposition bloc since the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced on June 4. The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on June 5.



The TMC will be present in the upcoming meet, a source said.


While the date for the meeting is not finalised yet, several top opposition leaders are already in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also arrived here on Tuesday, and is expected to meet key opposition leaders.

Maharashtra is going to the polls in a couple of months along with Haryana, and the Opposition is hopeful of snatching the two states from the BJP following its good show in the Lok Sabha elections in these states.

The INDIA bloc, which has a strength of 234 MPs in the Lok Sabha against the 293 of the National Democratic Alliance, has been putting up a united front against the government in Parliament.

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest at the gate of the Parliament building demanding the government to withdraw 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums. They had also staged a protest together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha while holding copies of the Constitution.

A united opposition had also forced an election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, with Congress’ K Suresh challenging Om Birla for the position. Birla was elected through voice vote, and the opposition did not press for voting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India I-N-D-I-A congress shiv sena nationalist congress party samajwadi party aam aadmi party India news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK